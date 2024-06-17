Former legislator from Assam Hosenara Islam passes away
Assam Minister Atul Bora took to social media platform X to express his sorrow over the passing of former Mankachar legislator Hosenara Islam. He highlighted her significant contributions to public service and offered condolences to her family.
- Assam Minister Atul Bora mourns the demise of Hosenara Islam on social media platform X
- Hosenara Islam was a former legislator from Mankachar and a member of the Nationalist Congress Party
- Her contributions to public service and regional politics are remembered with respect
Assam Minister Atul Bora expressed deep sorrow on social media platform X over the demise of former legislator Hosenara Islam from the Mankachar constituency. In his tweet, Minister Bora stated, "Deeply saddened by the demise of the former legislator of Mankachar constituency, Hosenara Islam. Her passing away is a big loss for the society. I extend my heartfelt condolences to her son AGP leader Shri Zabed Islam and other members of the bereaved family. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace."
Hosenara Islam was a prominent Indian politician who had been elected to the Assam Legislative Assembly from Mankachar during the 2001 Assam Legislative Assembly elections, representing the Nationalist Congress Party.
Her contributions to public service and her role in shaping regional politics are remembered with respect and gratitude.
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