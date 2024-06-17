Assam Minister Atul Bora expressed deep sorrow on social media platform X over the demise of former legislator Hosenara Islam from the Mankachar constituency. In his tweet, Minister Bora stated, "Deeply saddened by the demise of the former legislator of Mankachar constituency, Hosenara Islam. Her passing away is a big loss for the society. I extend my heartfelt condolences to her son AGP leader Shri Zabed Islam and other members of the bereaved family. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace."

Hosenara Islam was a prominent Indian politician who had been elected to the Assam Legislative Assembly from Mankachar during the 2001 Assam Legislative Assembly elections, representing the Nationalist Congress Party.

Her contributions to public service and her role in shaping regional politics are remembered with respect and gratitude.