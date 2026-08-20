Former Mizoram CM Zoramthanga delivers special lecture on journey from conflict to peace at Gauhati University

Former Mizoram Chief Minister and Mizo National Front (MNF) president Zoramthanga on August 20 delivered a special lecture titled “From Guerrilla Fighter to a Peacemaker” at Gauhati University, reflecting on his journey from armed conflict to democratic politics and peacebuilding.

Addressing the gathering, Zoramthanga highlighted the importance of mutual understanding, tolerance and democratic values, saying that trust, cooperation and a shared willingness to move forward are essential for lasting peace and development.

Zoramthanga said his life journey had taken him from conflict and insurgency to democratic politics and peace, adding that his book From Guerrilla Fighter to Chief Minister captures several experiences and lessons from that journey.

The lecture was organised by the Omeo Kumar Das Institute of Social Change and Development (OKDISCD) and the Gauhati University Institute of North East India Studies (GUINEIS), in collaboration with the Centre for South East Asian Studies (CSEAS).

A key highlight of the programme was the presentation of Zoramthanga’s Gauhati University degree certificate by Vice Chancellor Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Mahanta described Zoramthanga’s journey as one of transformation from conflict towards peace, democratic politics and reconciliation. He said Zoramthanga’s experiences and commitment to peace could offer valuable lessons to the younger generation.

The programme was attended by Dr R. Lalthangliana MLA, Senior Vice President of the MNF; Subhash Ch. Das, Chairperson of OKDISCD; Prof. Saswati Choudhury, Director of OKDISCD; Prof. Rajib Handique, Academic Registrar of Gauhati University; along with faculty members, researchers, students and invited guests.

The lecture provided an opportunity for the university community to engage with an important chapter of Northeast India’s political history and reflect on the role of dialogue, democratic processes and reconciliation in building lasting peace.