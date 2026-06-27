Former MP Abdul Khaleque appointed advisor to Assam Congress media department

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has appointed former Member of Parliament Abdul Khaleque as the Advisor to the APCC Media Department with immediate effect.

The appointment was made on the direction of APCC President Gaurav Gogoi, according to an office note issued by Ramanna Baruah, General Secretary (Organisation), APCC, on June 27.

As per the office note, Abdul Khaleque will work in consultation with the Chairman of the APCC Media Department and report directly to APCC President Gaurav Gogoi.

The order came into effect immediately, with copies of the notification sent to senior Congress leaders, including AICC General Secretaries K.C. Venugopal and Jitendra Singh, party office-bearers, MPs, MLAs and other concerned officials.