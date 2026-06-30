Former Raijor Dal vice-president Hari Prasad Saikia quits party

Hari Prasad Saikia has resigned from all organisational responsibilities and the primary membership of Raijor Dal, citing the need to reassess his future public and political engagement.

In a resignation letter addressed to the party president on Tuesday, June 30, Saikia, the former Vice President of Raijor Dal, said his decision was taken after "careful thought and reflection" regarding his future role in public life.

"I have decided to resign from all organisational responsibilities entrusted to me, as well as from the primary membership of Raijor Dal, with immediate effect," he wrote.

Saikia requested the party leadership to accept his resignation and relieve him of all responsibilities with immediate effect.

Expressing gratitude to the party, Saikia thanked the leadership, colleagues and party workers for the opportunity to serve and for the support extended to him during his tenure.

He said that although he was stepping away from the party, his commitment to serving the people of Assam would remain unchanged.

"I remain committed to serving the people of Assam and contributing positively to public life in whatever capacity I may have the opportunity to do so in the future," the letter stated.

Saikia did not specify any immediate political plans or the reasons behind his decision beyond stating that it followed careful consideration of his future public and political engagement.