Former Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora has tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the Trinamool Congress party.

Sending his resignation letter to the party chief, Ripun Bora stated, "Since joining the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in April 2022, my team and I have worked tirelessly for the party's growth in Assam, striving to position it as a viable alternative to counter the BJP. My decision to join TMC was driven by my admiration for the leadership of our honourable Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee and yourself and I committed wholeheartedly to this mission.

"Assam TMC has great potential, but several recurring issues have hindered our progress, including the perception of TMC as a regional party of West Bengal. To counter this perception, we made several suggestions, such as the need for an Assamese leader at the national level, declaring the residence of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika at Tollygunge as a heritage site, and converting the Madhupur Satra at Cooch Behar (the place from where Assam's greatest social reformer Mahapurush Sankar Dev started the Vaishnavite movement) into a cultural hub. Despite my repeated attempts over the past year and a half to secure an appointment with you and our Chief Mamata Didi to address these concerns, I have been unsuccessful".

"The people of Assam are not willing to accept a party that they perceive as being from another state. In light of these challenges and the lack of an adequate resolution, I feel compelled to make a difficult decision and have decided to disassociate myself from TMC", said Ripun Bora while speaking exclusively to India Today NE.