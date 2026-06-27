Former SSB personnel’s semi-decomposed body recovered from drain in Assam’s Bongaigaon

The semi-decomposed body of a former personnel of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) was recovered from a deep drain in Ward No. 15 of Bongaigaon town in Assam, police said.

The deceased was identified as Vishnu Kumar Ram (36), who had reportedly served in the SSB earlier.

According to local sources, residents first noticed a body floating in the water and immediately alerted the police. Following the information, a large police team reached the location and recovered the body.

The body was found in a semi-decomposed condition, prompting authorities to initiate further procedures and inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The recovery of the body has left family members and local residents in grief.

Police have not yet clarified the cause of death, and the circumstances leading to the incident remain under investigation.