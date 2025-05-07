The Assam Royal Global University (RGU) has made a landmark addition to its leadership, announcing that S. Ramadorai, former CEO and MD of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and a visionary leader in the fields of technology, education, and skill development, has joined the University’s Governing Board.

Ramadorai, who is credited with transforming TCS into a global IT powerhouse, brings decades of experience in integrating education with industry needs. His inclusion marks a pivotal moment for RGU as it continues to build a future-ready academic ecosystem for the youth of Assam and the Northeast.

“I am pleased to be associated with The Assam Royal Global University at a time when the Northeast is emerging as a hub of talent and opportunity,” said Shri Ramadorai. “The University’s focus on expanding educational access and fostering innovation is absolutely aligned with the region’s growing aspirations.”



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RGU’s Chancellor, Dr. A.K. Pansari, welcomed the development, stating:

“We are immensely honoured to have Ramadorai on our Governing Board. His visionary leadership and global insight will guide our mission to empower students and strengthen our role as a transformative institution in the region.”

With over 23 years of legacy, Assam Royal Global University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and offers over 100 undergraduate and postgraduate programs across disciplines such as engineering, management, law, architecture, health sciences, and humanities. Its 30+ acre campus in Guwahati hosts more than 8,500 students from seven countries and is supported by a faculty of over 500 academic and industry experts.

Ramadorai’s past roles include serving as Adviser to the Prime Minister in the National Council on Skill Development, where he led numerous initiatives to bridge the gap between education and employment.

His strategic guidance is expected to help RGU further cement its position as a center of academic excellence and innovation, shaping a globally competitive, skilled generation ready to lead the future.