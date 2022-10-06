Social media is abuzz with a photo of former ULFA-I leader Anup Chetia’s daughter in bridal attire, standing happily with her family, sparking rumours of her getting hitched.

Anup Chetia, speaking exclusively to India TodayNE said, “Yes, my daughter got hitched to a Bangladeshi boy, Anirban Chowdhury who resides with his family in Melbourne, Australia. Anirban originally hails from Dhaka’s Dhanmondi in Bangladesh. He is currently working in Melbourne. We just conducted a simple ceremony as per Assamese rituals on September 30 and 31 in Assam and took the blessings of the people for their long and happy married life. The actual wedding will take place on November 25.”

Bonnya Barua, daughter of ULFA leader Anup Chetia alias Golap Baruah, got married at the end of a long love affair. It was during Durga Puja that Anup Chetia and Manika Barua's daughter Bonnya got married.

As per reports, Anirban Chowdhury will travel to Australia with his new bride Bonnya, who will be hosting another wedding ceremony at the ISKCON temple in Melbourne in the presence of his family and friends in November.

The former ULFA leader's daughter Bonnya Barua met Anirban when she was studying at the Mastermind International School in Dhanmandi, Bangladesh. In the end, their love affair was accepted by the ULFA leader's family and the wedding took place during Durga Puja.

Chetia said their marriage was solemnized in response to the wishes of both of them. He also sought blessings from the people of Bangladesh for the newly wedded couple.