A 182-kg bomb from the World War II period which was found in Assam in 2024, was defused in Lakhimpur district on February 13.

Lakhimpur District Commissioner Pronab Jit Kakoty said that the bomb was discovered on the banks of the Jhili river by the Air Force on September 27, 2024.

"It was an active bomb during the time of recovery. The bomb was defused by experts from the Air Force inside Dulung Reserve Forest," Kakoty said.

Divisional Forest Officer Manoj Kumar Goswami said all necessary precautions were taken to protect the wildlife before the exercise.

"We cleared the almost 3.5 km area surrounding the place where the bomb was defused. It was a successful exercise without any problem," he added.