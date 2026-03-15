Foundation stone laid for Assam's Haflong town water supply project under AMRUT 2.0 to address long-standing water crisis

The foundation stone for the Haflong Town Water Supply Project under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 was laid on Sunday, March 15, at Lal Field in Haflong, aiming to address the long-standing drinking water shortage in the hill town of Assam's Dima Hasao district.

Haflong, the headquarters of the hill district, has been facing persistent drinking water shortages for years, with residents frequently struggling to access adequate water supply. The project seeks to strengthen the town’s water supply infrastructure and improve access to safe drinking water for residents.

Although Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah was scheduled to attend the event, he could not be present due to inclement weather. The ceremony was attended by North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council Executive Member Danpinan Thaosen, Principal Secretary Partha Sarathi Jowhari, Joint Secretary Rebecca Changsan, and AMRUT Mission Director Sampriti Goswami, among others.

Speaking to reporters, Danpinan Thaosen said the water shortage has been a long-standing issue for Haflong residents and expressed hope that the project would help address the problem.

According to officials, the project is estimated to cost around Rs 100 crore and is expected to produce about 7 million litres of water per day, significantly improving the town’s supply capacity.

The project has been designed to benefit around 10,086 households through house service connections, with plans to provide continuous access to drinking water. Water will be sourced from a surface source and treated through a 7.0 MLD water treatment plant.

To ensure distribution across the town, the project includes the installation of a 70.25-kilometre pipeline network. Officials said the construction timeline for the project has been set at two years.

The implementation of the project has been assigned to Uday Baishya Group, which will also be responsible for maintenance and monitoring of the system for five years after completion. Officials said the project is expected to help address Haflong’s long-standing water supply challenges once completed.