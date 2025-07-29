Foundation to be laid for 209 tribal hostels across Assam

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is set to lay the foundation stone for the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA), a flagship initiative aimed at transforming educational access for tribal students in Assam.

The project will see the construction of 209 residential hostels across 542 villages in 23 districts.

Launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the initiative focuses on building 100-bed hostels in high and higher secondary schools located in remote tribal areas. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is actively supporting the implementation of this transformative programme.

The project will be executed in two phases—87 hostels in 230 villages during 2024-25 at a cost of ₹339 crore, followed by 122 hostels in 312 villages in 2025-26 with an investment of ₹476 crore. The total estimated cost stands at ₹815 crore, with each unit costing ₹3.90 crore.



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The DAJGUA initiative aims to enhance educational access in tribal regions, ensure inclusive and continuous education, improve academic outcomes, generate local employment, and foster gender equity and community development.

Hostels will be set up in several districts, including Dhemaji (31), West Karbi Anglong (25), Dima Hasao (17), Kokrajhar (21), Karbi Anglong (14), and others. The project also coincides with the anniversary of the National Education Policy 2020.

Officials said that laying the foundation for these hostels marks a significant step towards creating equal educational opportunities and empowering tribal youth across Assam.