Four advocates appointed as additional judges of Gauhati High Court

The Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of India, has officially notified the appointment of four senior advocates as Additional Judges of the Gauhati High Court.

According to the notification issued on July 28, 2025, by the Department of Justice (Appointments Division), the President of India has approved the appointments of Anjan Moni Kalita, Rajesh Majumdar, Pranjal Das, and Sanjeev Kumar Sharma under clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India.

The newly appointed judges will serve a term of two years, with their tenure beginning from the date they assume charge of their respective offices.

The order was signed by Jagannath Srinivasan, Joint Secretary to the Government of India.



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