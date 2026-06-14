Four alleged drug peddlers arrested in Assam's Kalgachia with public support

In a crackdown on drug-related activities, Kalgachia Police of Assam arrested four alleged drug peddlers with the assistance of local residents.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mir Labibul Touhid, Nur Alam, Adnur Haque, and Ashraful Alam.

According to reports, the arrests were made during an operation carried out by Kalgachia Police following inputs and cooperation from members of the public. The action is being viewed as a significant step in the ongoing efforts to curb the drug menace in the area.

Police have launched further investigations to determine the extent of the accused persons' involvement in drug trafficking and to identify any other individuals linked to the network.

Authorities have appealed to citizens to continue cooperating with law enforcement agencies in the fight against illegal narcotics and other criminal activities.