Four apprehended, suspected heroin seized in Assam's Nagarbera

Four persons were apprehended and suspected heroin was seized during an anti-narcotics operation at Kalyanpur under Nagarbera Police Station in Assam’s Kamrup district, police said.

Acting on a tip-off received by Jankishore Gogoi, APS, CDSP, Boko-Chaygaon, a police team led by SI Champak Kalita, IC Tupamari OP, along with SI Harjit Das, OC Nagarbera Police Station, and other personnel, conducted a search at a residence in Kalyanpur late Friday night in the presence of independent witnesses.

During the operation, police recovered 21 grams of suspected heroin from two containers, with a gross weight of 72 grams, and another 25 grams of suspected heroin from 30 loaded vials, having a gross weight of 55 grams.

The team also seized 157 empty containers/vials, four mobile phones and Rs 3,240 in cash.

The apprehended persons were identified as Jahadul Islam, Jamiran Nessa and Tohinul Ali, all residents of Kalyanpur under Nagarbera Police Station, and Md Jamal Badsha of Bilashipara in Dhubri district.

Police said the contraband and other articles were seized following due legal procedures. Further investigation is underway and necessary legal action will be taken.