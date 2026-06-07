Four arrested after two minors assaulted on suspicion of cattle theft in Assam's Sribhumi

Four persons have been arrested in connection with the alleged assault of two minors who were suspected of cattle theft in Assam's Sribhumi district, police said.

The incident took place in Nalugaon under Patharkandi Police Station and came to light after videos of the assault circulated widely on social media, triggering public outrage.

According to local sources, the two boys, identified as Amir Hussain (14) and Islam Uddin (17), residents of Mambari, had gone in search of a missing calf when they reached a locality near Nalugaon along the bypass road.

It is alleged that some local residents suspected the teenagers of being cattle thieves and subsequently assaulted them. The victims reportedly sustained serious injuries and were later admitted to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Police said an investigation was launched after the incident came to their notice. Acting on the directions of the district Superintendent of Police, search operations were conducted in Nalugaon and neighbouring areas, leading to the arrest of four persons identified as Shyamal Sinha, Manthan Sinha, Dudumoni Sinha and Bhaskar Sinha.

According to police, parts of a broken air gun allegedly used during the assault were recovered from one of the accused.

The arrested individuals have been produced before a court, and police have sought their custody for further interrogation.

Additional police and CRPF personnel have been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure. Authorities said efforts are underway to identify and apprehend other individuals who may have been involved in the assault.