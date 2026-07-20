Four arrested as online gaming and international betting racket busted in Dhubri hotel of Assam

In a major crackdown on illegal cybercrime activities, police busted an online gaming and international betting racket operating from a hotel in Dhubri town on July 20 and arrested four youths in connection with the case.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided Room No. 57 of Afreen Hotel on N.S. Road at around 11:15 am. During the operation, the accused were allegedly caught red-handed while operating the illegal online gambling network.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Haran Ali (20), son of Md. Jakir Hussain and resident of Kalapakani Part-II, Reserve Char, Dhubri; Abdul Matin (20), son of Omed Ali and resident of Balughat, Phoolbari Bridge, South Salmara; Hosen Ali (20), son of Mohiruddin and resident of Kalapakani Part-II, Dhubri; and Osman Gani (22), son of Rohijuddin and resident of Kalapakani Part-II, Dhubri.

During the raid, police seized six mobile handsets from the possession of the accused. A preliminary investigation and digital forensic scan of the seized devices reportedly revealed extensive illegal financial transactions linked to the betting racket.

According to Pritam Das, Officer-in-Charge of Dhubri Sadar Police Station, records found on the mobile devices indicate that the racket involved transactions in US dollars and other foreign currencies, suggesting the possibility of a wider international network.

All four accused have been taken into custody, and police have initiated legal proceedings against them. Further investigation is underway to trace the broader links of the betting ring and identify other individuals who may be involved.