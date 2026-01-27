Four arrested, drugs worth Rs 3 Crore seized in Assam’s Cachar

Four people were arrested and drugs worth approximately Rs 3 crore were seized in a major anti-narcotics operation in Assam’s Cachar district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on January 27.

According to Sarma, Assam Police seized 20,000 Yaba tablets during the operation. The Chief Minister said the arrests dealt a significant blow to the drug network operating in the region.

“Yaba dealers thought Cachar was a safe hideout, but Assam Police ensured it was game over for them,” Sarma said in a statement, adding that the seizure resulted in a loss of around Rs 3 crore for the drug mafia.

Reiterating the state government’s stand against narcotics, Sarma said Assam remains committed to creating a drug-free future.

Yaba tablets, commonly referred to as ‘crazy drugs’, contain a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine and are banned in India due to their highly addictive nature.