Four arrested in Assam's Bajali for alleged involvement in cyber fraud network

Four persons have been arrested in Assam's Bajali district for their alleged involvement in cyber fraud activities linked to an interstate network, police said on Sunday, June 7.

The accused have been identified as Jitumoni Roy, Ranjan Das, Aditya Tiwari and Rahul Kumar. They were apprehended during an operation conducted by the Sarupeta Police under the supervision of Bajali Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Bhabarnath.

According to the police, preliminary investigations indicate that the accused were associated with an interstate cybercrime network and allegedly carried out fraudulent activities through Customer Service Centres (CSCs).

Officials said the arrests were made following an investigation into cyber fraud cases reported in the area. The police are examining the role of the accused and attempting to ascertain the extent of the network's operations.

The four accused are being questioned, and further investigation is underway to identify possible links with other individuals involved in the alleged racket, police added.