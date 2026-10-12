Four arrested in Assam's Nagaon over alleged honey-trapping and blackmailing racket

Four people have been arrested in Nagaon district for allegedly running a honey-trapping and blackmailing racket in which a man was reportedly forced to strip and filmed, police said.

The arrests were made by personnel of Haibargaon Police following an operation at a house in Lakhinagar, where the alleged blackmailing incident involving Rakibul Hussain, a resident of Rupahihat in Nagaon district, reportedly took place.

According to the account provided, Hussain had developed a friendship with a woman identified as Aimoni Begum through Instagram. The two subsequently continued communicating through messages. Around two days before the police operation, Begum allegedly called Hussain from a phone number and invited him to a house in Lakhinagar.

After Hussain arrived at the house, three other alleged members of the racket reportedly shut the door, assaulted him and forcibly removed his clothes. They allegedly recorded several videos of him in a naked state using their mobile phones.

One of the accused reportedly threatened to publish the videos as news, claiming to be a journalist, and allegedly used the threat to intimidate Hussain.

Following a complaint or information regarding the incident, Haibargaon Police conducted a raid and apprehended four people from the house. The arrested individuals were identified as Ghanshyam Das, Priya Dey, Pappu Patar and Anjana Kalita.

Police also seized five mobile phones allegedly used by the group, along with a boom microphone bearing a journalist-related association. According to the information provided, examination of the mobile phones reportedly revealed material suggesting that other individuals may also have been recorded and blackmailed in a similar manner.

The incident has raised concerns over the alleged misuse of social media friendships to lure people into situations where they may face intimidation and blackmail.

Further details regarding the investigation and possible additional victims were not available in the information provided.