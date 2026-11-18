Cachar police have arrested four men in connection with the murder of Afaz Uddin Majumdar, a resident of Niyagram in Assam's Cachar district, who was allegedly assaulted aboard a launch before being thrown into the Barak river.

The accused have been identified as Abdul Shahid Majumdar alias Mitu, Litu Hussain Majumdar, Shayel Laskar and Shahid Hussain Majumdar. All four were produced before a court on Tuesday.

According to reports, Mitu and Litu are residents of Badripar, while Laskar and Shahid Hussain hail from Niyagram. The four had allegedly gone into hiding in Ujantarapur and Rupailbali following the incident.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Baskandi police station Sub-Inspector Rehan Ahmed conducted an operation and apprehended the accused.

Preliminary reports suggest that Afaz Uddin was assaulted inside a launch before being thrown into the Barak river. The incident has sparked widespread outrage in the area, with locals demanding justice for the victim.