Four arrested in Rs 25 crore armed jewellery heist in Assam’s Barpeta

Four persons have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a jewellery store in Assam’s Barpeta district, police said on February 21.

According to officials, five individuals allegedly looted the jewellery outlet in Barpeta Road town on Friday afternoon. The accused reportedly held the staff and customers at gunpoint during the robbery.

The manager of the store, Dimpal Talukdar, said the hands and mouths of the staff members were tied, and some employees sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Jewellery and cash worth approximately Rs 25 crore were looted from the store, he claimed.

Police said four suspects have been detained from Goalpara district in connection with the case and brought to Barpeta for further investigation. Senior Superintendent of Police confirmed that efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accused and recover the stolen items.