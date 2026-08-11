Four Assam-Arunachal border firing victims out of danger, one may need specialised eye treatment: Ranoj Pegu

Four youths injured in the firing incident at Ming Mang Bodoti village along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border in Dhemaji district are out of danger and undergoing treatment at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said.

Pegu said he spoke to AMCH Superintendent Dr Dhrubajyoti Bhuyan to enquire about the condition of the injured persons.

Among the injured, Utpal Doley, who suffered an injury to his right eye, has shown improvement in vision. However, doctors have detected a metallic foreign body in the orbit, and he may require further specialised treatment, the minister said.

Pama Pegu, Utpal Doley and Bhaijan Doley, who sustained injuries to different parts of their bodies, are currently under the care of the hospital's Department of Surgery and undergoing necessary surgical procedures, Pegu said.

The minister said he had requested the hospital authorities to provide all necessary medical care to the injured and that he was keeping in touch with officials regarding their condition.

The four are among the villagers injured in the reported firing incident at Ming Mang Bodoti along the Assam-Arunachal border. The incident had triggered tension in the area, with police launching an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the firing.