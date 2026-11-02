Four police personnel were injured after a truck driver and his handyman allegedly assaulted them inside Samaguri Police Station in Assam's Nagaon district on Sunday night, November 1.

The incident took place after the truck allegedly rammed into another vehicle in the Sonaribali area along National Highway-127, which connects Kaliabor and Nagaon, at around 11 pm. The driver allegedly fled the scene following the collision.

Acting on information about the incident, a police team from Samaguri Police Station intercepted the truck and brought the driver and handyman to the police station for questioning.

However, during interrogation, the two men, who were allegedly under the influence of alcohol, attacked the police personnel, a senior officer said.

The injured officers have been identified as Sub-Inspector Bikash Bora and constables Nishan Jyoti Bora, Bhaiti Inti and Pranab Bangthai. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, where their condition was stated to be stable.

"A suo motu case has been registered against them at Samaguri police station, and an investigation is underway," the officer said.