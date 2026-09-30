Four Assam cops suspended after ambulance halted for CM Himanta's convoy in Silchar

Four police personnel have been suspended following the incident in which an ambulance carrying a patient was allegedly halted to make way for Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's convoy in Silchar.

The suspended personnel are:

SI Bijoy Goswami, Officer-in-Charge, Srikona Police Post under Silchar Police Station

SI Sibsankar Das, N.H. Way Police Post under Silchar Police Station

LNK (UB)/476 Jahurul Islam, Katigorah Police Station

LNK (UB)/976 Kawsar Ahmed Barbhuiya, Traffic Branch, Silchar

The action comes hours after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma publicly apologised to the patient and the patient's family after an ambulance was stopped to facilitate the movement of his convoy.

Calling the incident “unacceptable”, Sarma said “No Chief Minister's passage should EVER take precedence over a life in need of urgent care.”

The Chief Minister said he had already issued clear directions that VIP movement should not disrupt ordinary citizens, but acknowledged that the instructions were not implemented in this case.

Sarma said he had directed the concerned officials to take firm action against those responsible and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The suspension of the four police personnel follows the Chief Minister's directive and comes amid renewed scrutiny of VIP convoy protocols, particularly when emergency vehicles such as ambulances are on the road.

Sarma also warned that the directions governing the movement of his convoy would be enforced “in letter and spirit” and that anyone found violating them would face strict consequences.