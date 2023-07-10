The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption apprehended three state government officials along with a retired Food and Civil Supply (FCS) superintendent in an alleged rice scam.

The arrest comes in connection with Vigilance PS case no.03/223 u/s 120B/420/406/409 IPC R/W sec 13(1)(a)/13(2) PC act,1988 (NFSA RICE SCAM), the following senior public servants and retired government officials have been arrested today, they will be produced before Special Judge tomorrow and brought in police custody.



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The apprehended officials have been identified as Deputy Director of Food and Civil Supplies, Sonitpur, Mantu Kumar Das, Kulen Saikia, Senior Administrative Assistant, FCS, Sonitpur, Md Mujibuddin Ahmed, Superintendent, FCS (retired) and Bharat Chandra Bordoloi, the then DDS (retired) now running PPCs.