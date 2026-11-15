Four villages in Assam’s Dhemaji district have joined hands to convert 1,044 bighas of shared grazing land into a proposed village forest reserve to provide a safer habitat for around 150 wild deer.

Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah highlighted the community-led conservation initiative in a post on X, describing it as a positive development for wildlife protection.

The proposed reserve is centred on the Maghuwa Hola grazing ground, which stretches across Gohain Chapori, Hator Khola, Puthimari and No. 1 Barmuthoni villages.

For generations, the government-owned land has supported local livelihoods, with families using it to graze cattle and buffaloes. The area is also home to hog deer, wild ducks and other wildlife.

However, hunting, encroachment, grazing pressure and seasonal floods have posed challenges to the area's wildlife and natural habitat.

Recognising the need to protect the shared landscape, residents of the four villages have taken collective responsibility for its conservation.

The proposed forest reserve is expected to provide a more secure habitat for the deer while helping preserve the region's wider biodiversity.

The initiative highlights the role of local communities in wildlife conservation, with residents working to protect the natural environment they have shared with wildlife for generations. Sustained participation, protection against hunting and encroachment, and responsible management of grazing activities will be crucial to the initiative's success.