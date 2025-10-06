Four Assamese workers trapped by fraudsters in Odisha rescued after police intervention

In a distressing case of migrant worker exploitation, four young men from Assam who had travelled to Puri, Odisha, in search of employment were rescued after being confined by a fraudulent company. The workers, all residents of Kheroni in West Karbi Anglong district, were identified as Charim Kr, Dhansing Phangch, Gautamsing Enghi, and Birsingh Terang.

According to reports, Birsingh Terang was the first to arrive in Puri nearly two months ago after being lured by fraudsters with the promise of a lucrative job at a company named RHI in Odisha. Before joining, he had paid an advance sum of ₹20,000 to the alleged recruiters. However, upon reaching, he found himself trapped—confined in a building in Nilapara, Puri—with no real work provided, only two meals a day, and no wages.

As days turned into months, Birsingh’s situation worsened. In a desperate attempt to regain his freedom, he was told by the fraudsters that he could be released only if he brought three more workers from Assam. Under duress, he contacted his acquaintances Charim Kr, Dhansing Phangch, and Gautamsing Enghi, persuading them to travel to Puri under the pretense of job openings. Tragically, the trio too fell victim to the same trap upon arrival and were similarly held captive.

The workers’ families, alarmed by their prolonged silence, reached out to Augustin Enghi, President of the West Karbi Anglong District Congress. Acting promptly, Enghi sought help from Dr. Smruti Ranjan Lenka, General Secretary of the Indian Youth Congress and a resident of Odisha. With their coordination and the swift action of Puri Police, all four victims were rescued from their confinement in Nilapara and safely brought back to Assam.

The victims have since shared their harrowing ordeal, shedding light on the increasing vulnerability of migrant labourers who often fall prey to fraudulent recruitment schemes. Authorities have urged job-seekers to verify employment offers through official channels before travelling out of state.