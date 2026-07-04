Four cyber criminals arrested in Assam's Hailakandi for online fraud and gambling racket

Assam's Hailakandi Police have arrested four alleged cyber criminals for their involvement in online fraud, cyber scams, and operating an illegal online gambling network that allegedly duped people of lakhs of rupees.

According to police, the accused were engaged in cyber fraud and online financial scams while also running online betting applications. Investigators suspect the racket was part of a larger organised cybercrime network.

Police said the accused were allegedly in contact with a Chinese hacker syndicate to facilitate and operate the online gambling activities.

Two of the arrested have been identified as Gaurav Ray Chaudhury and Jaharul Hasan Choudhury, while the identities of the remaining two accused are yet to be officially disclosed.

Police have launched a detailed investigation to trace the financial transactions, identify other members of the network, and ascertain the full extent of the cyber fraud and online gambling operation.