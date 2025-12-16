Four declared foreigners ordered to leave Assam within 24 hours

The Karbi Anglong district administration has ordered the immediate expulsion of four men declared as foreigners, directing them to leave Assam and India within 24 hours of receiving the notice, citing concerns linked to public interest and internal security.

The orders were issued by District Magistrate Nirola Phangchopi under Section 2 of the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950. The individuals have been instructed to exit through the Dhubri, Sribhumi or South Salmara–Mankachar routes. Authorities have warned that failure to comply will lead to forced removal by the government.

The four individuals were declared foreigners by the Foreigners’ Tribunal, Karbi Anglong, in separate cases over an eight-year period. Md Abas Khan, of Dudu Colony under Khatkhati police station, was declared a foreigner on October 16, 2017, in FT Case No. 156/2010. Md Amir Uddin, also from Dudu Colony under the same police station, was declared a foreigner on February 7, 2016, in FT Case No. 12/2010.

Md Mainul Hoque, a resident of Rang Nagar under Howraghat police station, was declared a foreigner on November 8, 2023, in FT Case No. 123/2007. Md Anuwar Ali, from Purana Lahorijan under Khatkhati police station, was declared a foreigner on January 3, 2015, in FT Case No. 108/2009.

The Senior Superintendent of Police, Karbi Anglong, has been instructed to implement the expulsion orders and submit a compliance report. Government departments have also been directed to remove the individuals’ names from electoral rolls, cancel ration cards and Aadhaar numbers, and terminate access to all government welfare schemes and social security benefits.

The move forms part of Assam’s renewed push against illegal immigration, following the state’s decision to revive the 1950 Act to speed up the expulsion of individuals declared foreigners. Similar actions have recently been taken in other districts, including Sonitpur, under a standardised process approved earlier this year.