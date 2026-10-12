Four detained as Jagun Police seize large quantity of drugs and cannabis in Assam's Tinsukia

Jagun Police seized a large quantity of suspected illegal drugs and cannabis and detained four people during an operation at Dah-Mile in Assam’s Tinsukia district on the night of October 11.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a team of Jagun Police conducted the raid at Dah-Mile as part of ongoing efforts to crack down on the suspected trafficking of illegal drugs and cannabis in the area.

The four detained individuals have been identified as Bighan Thapa, 46, a resident of near the Durga Temple at Na-Mile; Bijay Gurung, 31, who lives near the DB Sonar Tea Estate at Dah-Mile; and Anish, alias Padum Konwar, and Abhishek Konwar, both residents of Sonowal village at Dah-Mile.

During the operation, police recovered a large quantity of suspected contraband, including illegal drugs and cannabis. The seized substances, along with the four detained individuals, have been taken up for further investigation.

Police are questioning the detained individuals to establish the circumstances surrounding the seizure and determine further details of the suspected drug trafficking operation.

Jagun Police have continued operations against the suspected trafficking of illegal drugs and cannabis in the region. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.