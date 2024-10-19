The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced the operation of four special Diesel-powered Joyrides under the renowned toy train service of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR). This initiative is set to run daily from October 21 to December 5, 2024, aiming to accommodate the surge in tourist traffic during the peak season. The DHR, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, attracts thousands of local and international tourists, providing a unique opportunity to experience the scenic beauty of the Himalayan hills.

The special joyrides will enhance the tourist experience by offering an unforgettable journey between Darjeeling and Ghum. The trains will follow a meticulously planned schedule, allowing passengers to enjoy the captivating landscapes. Each train will be equipped with three first-class chair car coaches, offering a total of 89 seats (30 seats in two coaches and 29 in one coach), ensuring a comfortable journey for all.

The service schedule for the four Diesel Joyrides is as follows:

Train No. 02547: Departs from Darjeeling at 09:20 hours, reaching Ghum at 10:05 hours. The return trip departs Ghum at 10:25 hours, arriving in Darjeeling at 10:55 hours.

Train No. 02548: Departs from Darjeeling at 11:25 hours, reaching Ghum at 12:10 hours. The return trip departs Ghum at 12:30 hours, arriving in Darjeeling at 13:00 hours.

Train No. 02549: Departs from Darjeeling at 13:25 hours, reaching Ghum at 14:10 hours. The return trip departs Ghum at 14:35 hours, arriving in Darjeeling at 15:05 hours.

Train No. 02550: Departs from Darjeeling at 15:30 hours, reaching Ghum at 16:15 hours. The return trip departs Ghum at 16:35 hours, arriving in Darjeeling at 17:05 hours.

For the convenience of passengers, all schedule details, including timings and stoppages, are accessible on the IRCTC website and are being regularly updated on NFR’s social media platforms. Travelers are advised to check these sources for the latest information before planning their journey.

The initiative aims to not only manage the increased footfall during the season but also to provide an enriched travel experience, combining heritage and natural splendor along the iconic route.