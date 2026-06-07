Four drug peddlers arrested, 11 addicts sent to rehabilitation in Guwahati anti-drug drive

In a major anti-drug operation, a team of the East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) from Basistha Police Station conducted a targeted crackdown on narcotics activities in the Khanapara area of the city.

The operation was carried out at Khanapara Golpark and near the Veterinary College parking area, resulting in the arrest of four alleged drug peddlers.

During the drive, police also rescued 11 drug addicts from the area. The rescued individuals were subsequently sent to a rehabilitation centre for treatment and counselling.

Officials said the operation was part of the ongoing efforts of Guwahati Police to curb drug trafficking and substance abuse in the city.

Further investigation is underway to identify links to larger drug networks and to intensify action against those involved in the illegal narcotics trade.