The Sahitya Akademi has announced the recipients of its prestigious 2024 awards, honoring exemplary contributions to literature in various Indian languages. Among the distinguished awardees are several talented writers from Assam, recognized for their exceptional literary works.

In the category of Children's Literature, Ranju Hazarika has been awarded for his Assamese novel titled "Biponna Bismoi Khel". This novel has captivated readers with its narrative prowess and cultural depth, reflecting Hazarika's literary prowess.

Virgin Jekova Machahary received accolades for her Bodo poetry collection titled "Buhuma Boynibw". Her poetry collection has been celebrated for its lyrical beauty and profound exploration of Bodo culture and identity.

In the Youth Awards category, Nayanjyoti Sarma was honored for his Assamese short stories collection "Jaal Kota Jui". Sarma's storytelling has been praised for its insightful portrayal of human emotions and societal dynamics.

Self-Made Rani Baro received recognition for her Bodo short stories collection "Saikhlum". Baro's stories delve into diverse themes with a blend of realism and imagination, resonating deeply with readers.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated all the recipients via Twitter, expressing pride in their achievements.

The awards, approved during a recent meeting chaired by Sahitya Akademi President Madhav Kaushik, recognize literary works published between January 1, 2018, and December 31, 2022. The selection process involved language-specific juries, each comprising three members, who carefully evaluated the submissions and made their recommendations based on unanimous or majority votes.

Each awardee will receive a casket containing an engraved copper plaque and a cash prize of Rs. 50,000 at a special ceremony to be held later. The Sahitya Akademi also announced that the Award in Sanskrit will be disclosed separately on a future date.

This year's awards underscore the Sahitya Akademi's commitment to promoting and honoring literary excellence across diverse Indian languages, celebrating the rich cultural tapestry of the country.