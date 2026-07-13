Four gamblers arrested in Assam's Nagarbera; cash, mobile phones seized amid continuing crackdown

Police arrested four alleged gamblers during a raid at Khameri in Assam's Nagarbera area and seized cash and mobile phones during an anti-gambling operation.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Monowar Hussain, Golap Ali, Shahjahan Ali, and Amjad Ali. During the raid, police recovered Rs 34,840 in cash along with five mobile phones, believed to have been used in connection with the gambling activities.

The latest operation comes amid a series of similar crackdowns across Assam, where police have been conducting frequent raids on illegal gambling dens. Over the past several weeks, gambling-related cases have surfaced almost daily from different districts, prompting law enforcement agencies to intensify their drive against the illegal activity.

Police have registered a case against the four accused under the relevant provisions of law. Further investigation is underway to ascertain whether the arrested individuals were part of a larger gambling network and to identify any other persons involved.

Officials said the anti-gambling drive will continue across the state as part of efforts to curb illegal betting activities and maintain law and order.