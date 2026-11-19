Four endurance athletes from Guwahati, all in their fifties, have successfully completed the Ironman 70.3 Phu Quoc in Vietnam, bringing recognition to Assam on the international sporting stage.

Dr Santanu Dutta, 51, Prakash Basumatary, 56, Dr Bibhas Bhagawati, 56, and Manash Protim Das, 56, took part in the endurance event held on November 15 on Phu Quoc Island.

The competition attracted around 2,600 participants from 60 countries and tested athletes across three demanding disciplines: a 1.9-km open-water swim, a 90-km cycling leg and a 21.1-km run.

The four athletes from Guwahati completed all three stages in challenging tropical conditions, demonstrating endurance, discipline and determination.

Their achievement marks a milestone for Assam's growing endurance sports and triathlon community, while highlighting the ability of athletes to take on demanding international competitions well into their fifties.