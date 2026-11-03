Four men have been apprehended for allegedly assaulting three Assamese workers at a fast-food outlet in Bengaluru following a dispute over the spice level of noodles served to them, police said.

The incident occurred late on October 29 at an eatery in Doddathoguru, under the jurisdiction of the Electronic City police station.

CCTV footage of the alleged assault has also surfaced online, showing the accused attacking the workers.

According to police, a group of men, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, confronted the staff over the noodles being too spicy. An argument broke out, which soon escalated into violence, with the accused allegedly knocking the workers to the ground and punching and kicking them.

A bystander who intervened to stop the assault was also attacked, a senior police officer said.

Following a complaint from the victims, Electronic City police registered a Non-Cognizable Report (NCR) and initiated an inquiry to identify those involved.

The police subsequently apprehended four men — Ravi Kumar (31), Puttaswamy (35), Manohar (31) and Siddaraj, all residents of Doddathoguru.

They were served notices under relevant legal provisions and released pending further inquiry. Further legal proceedings are underway, police said.