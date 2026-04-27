Four held in Assam for impersonating circle office staff in land fraud case

Sonapur Police uncovered a land-registration fraud case and arrested four accused from Sonitpur district in Assam on April 27.



The case came to light after a 70-year-old resident of Kachutoli reported being cheated by an individual posing as an employee of the Sonapur Circle Office. The accused allegedly collected Rs 17,260 from the victim over a period of one month on the pretext of facilitating land registration and subsequently went incommunicado.



Upon verification, authorities confirmed that no such individual was employed at the Circle Office, establishing the case as a deliberate act of impersonation and fraud.



Acting on the complaint, the EGPD team launched an investigation and traced the accused to Tezpur in Sonitpur district. Four individuals were apprehended during the operation.



The arrested persons have been identified as Riyajul Islam (22), Saiful Islam (26), Mojamil Haque (40), and Istaqul Hussain (21).



Police have initiated legal proceedings against the accused under relevant sections of the law.