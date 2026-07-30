Four injured after ceiling collapses in GMCH plastic surgery department

Four patients sustained injuries after a section of the ceiling collapsed inside the Plastic Surgery department of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Thursday, July 30, triggering panic among patients and hospital staff.

According to initial reports, a portion of the ceiling suddenly gave way and fell inside the ward, striking patients undergoing treatment. The incident caused chaos within the department before hospital personnel rushed to assist those affected.

The injured patients were immediately provided medical attention by hospital authorities. Officials said their condition is stable.

Reports indicated that the ceiling of the Plastic Surgery department had been in a deteriorated condition for a considerable period. The collapse is suspected to have occurred due to inadequate repair and maintenance of the structure.

The incident has raised concerns over the maintenance of infrastructure at one of Assam's premier government healthcare institutions. Further details regarding the cause of the collapse and any official inquiry are awaited.