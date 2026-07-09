Four injured in head-on collision between truck and car in Guwahati's Betkuchi

At least four people sustained serious injuries in a head-on collision between a goods-laden truck and a private vehicle at Betkuchi in Guwahati on July 9.

According to preliminary reports, the accident occurred when a vehicle coming from the opposite direction collided head-on with the truck, causing extensive damage to both vehicles.

All four injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their condition is reported to be serious.

Police reached the spot soon after the incident, cleared the damaged vehicles and launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. Traffic movement in the area was temporarily affected following the collision before normalcy was restored.