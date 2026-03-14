Four killed, 10 injured as bus hits tree in Assam’s Karbi Anglong

At least four people were killed and 10 others injured after a passenger bus lost control and crashed into a roadside tree in Karbi Anglong district of Assam early Saturday, officials said.

According to police, the accident occurred at Lakkhijan under Bokajan police station limits when the bus was travelling from Moirabari to Dimapur.

A senior official said the vehicle apparently lost control while negotiating a bend and rammed into a roadside tree, resulting in the deaths of four passengers on the spot, including the driver.

Police teams rushed to the accident site soon after receiving information and recovered the bodies, which have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Authorities said 10 injured passengers, including a child, were shifted to a hospital in Dimapur for treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Abdul Barek, Khalil Rahman, Chabina Sultana and Alal Uddin.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.