Four-lane stretch of East–West Corridor in Assam’s Dima Hasao deteriorates within three years

Several portions of the four-lane stretch of the Silchar–Saurashtra East–West Corridor in Assam’s Dima Hasao district have reportedly deteriorated within three years of construction, raising concerns over the quality of work carried out in the project.



The road, being developed to improve connectivity between Assam’s Barak Valley and neighbouring states such as Tripura, Manipur and Mizoram, has already developed cracks and large potholes in several sections even before its formal inauguration.

According to reports, the Balachara–Harangajao stretch of the corridor has witnessed significant damage despite the four-lane road being completed in 2023. Several portions of the road surface have cracked, while parts of the retaining walls have reportedly collapsed.



A geo-technical survey conducted recently along the stretch found multiple irregularities in the construction work. During a visual survey and geo-tag inspection carried out on February 27, officials detected several defects in the section between the 244 km and 269 km points.



The survey found that drainage channels designed to carry rainwater from the hills have been clogged with soil and vegetation, while cracks have appeared in several parts of the road. Experts noted that heavy vehicular pressure and inadequate drainage systems have accelerated the deterioration of the road.



The construction of the stretch was carried out by Hyderabad-based Suchi Infra & Mining Limited. As per regulations, the company is responsible for maintaining the road for five years after completion.



However, allegations have surfaced that the agency has not taken adequate steps to repair the damaged sections despite the road’s deteriorating condition.



The survey report has warned that unless immediate repair and maintenance work is undertaken, the condition of the highway could worsen further.



The findings of the geo-technical survey have raised serious concerns about possible violations of construction standards in the project.