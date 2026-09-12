Four-member ATM theft gang arrested in Sivasagar’s Simaluguri

A four-member gang allegedly involved in ATM card theft and financial fraud has been arrested in Sivasagar’s Simaluguri Junction Road area, following a joint operation by Dimow and Simaluguri Police.

According to reports, the gang allegedly targeted people in different locations by stealing their ATM cards and subsequently withdrawing or misappropriating money from their accounts.

Acting on information, police teams from Dimow and Simaluguri Police Stations launched an operation to track down the suspects. The accused were reportedly pursued from Dimow before being apprehended in the Simaluguri area.

The arrested group comprises four persons, including a woman, according to police sources.

The suspects have been taken into custody and are being questioned as part of the investigation. Police are probing their alleged involvement in ATM card thefts and related financial fraud cases across different areas.

Further details regarding the amount of money allegedly defrauded and the recovery of stolen ATM cards or other evidence are awaited.