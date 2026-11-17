Four-member gang breaks into advocate’s chamber in Guwahati, incident caught on CCTV
A four-member gang allegedly broke into advocate J P Das’s chamber in Guwahati’s Adabari Tiniali. CCTV footage of the intrusion has renewed concerns over theft and security across the city.
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Story highlights
- Alleged intrusion occurred at J P Das’s chamber in Adabari Tiniali
- Police received a complaint following the reported break-in at the premises
- Further details about the incident and investigation are currently awaited
A four-member gang allegedly broke into the chamber of an advocate in Guwahati’s Adabari Tiniali, raising fresh concerns over security amid reports of increasing theft incidents in the city.
The incident took place at the chamber of advocate J P Das, where the alleged intruders were captured on CCTV footage.
Following the incident, a complaint has been lodged with the police, and further details are awaited.
The reported break-in comes amid growing concerns over theft and burglary cases in Guwahati, with such incidents raising questions about security in different parts of the city.
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