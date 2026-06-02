Four missing Guwahati schoolgirls rescued from Howrah within 24 hours

Assam Police successfully rescued four minor girls who had gone missing from Guwahati's Basistha area and traced them to Howrah in West Bengal within 24 hours of their disappearance, officials said on Tuesday, June 2.

The girls, all students of Beltola Majhipara Middle English School and residents of the Basistha-Beharbari locality, had reportedly left for school on the morning of June 1 but failed to return home, prompting concern among their families.

Following complaints lodged by the parents, Basistha Police initiated an investigation and launched efforts to trace the missing minors. Acting swiftly, the police were able to locate the girls in Howrah and ensure their safe rescue within a day.

The successful operation brought relief to the families, who had been anxiously awaiting information about the whereabouts of the children.

Police officials confirmed the rescue to India Today NE, but declined to disclose further details regarding the circumstances surrounding the disappearance and recovery of the girls. They stated that additional information related to the case would be shared at a later stage.

The girls are reported to be safe, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the sequence of events that led to their travel outside the state.