Four-month-old wild elephant calf found dead in Assam’s Boko

The carcass of a four-month-old wild elephant calf was recovered from Roumari area under the Singra Forest Range in Assam’s Kamrup district, prompting a forest department operation after the calf’s mother reportedly turned aggressive near the site.

According to information available, a herd of wild elephants has been moving through areas under the Singra Forest Range for the past several days in search of food. On Sunday, local residents spotted the carcass in Roumari and informed the Forest Department.

A team of forest officials led by Singra Forest Range Officer Kamal Deka, Singra Beat Officer Nishant Kumar Das and Hahim Beat Forest Officer Swahnewaz Hussain subsequently reached the area to recover the carcass.

The recovery operation was carried out with additional precautions after the mother elephant reportedly became aggressive following the death of the calf. Forest officials first located the carcass with the assistance of a drone before launching a several-hour operation to retrieve it.

Personnel from the West Kamrup Forest Division and Boko Police also assisted in the operation. The carcass was later taken to the Singra Forest Range Office for post-mortem examination.

Hahim Beat Forest Officer Swahnewaz Hussain said the calf was approximately four months old. He said a post-mortem and forensic examination would be conducted to determine the actual cause of death.