Four school girls go missing from Guwahati's Basistha area, police launch search

An incident has triggered concern in the Basistha area of Guwahati after four schoolgirls reportedly went missing under mysterious circumstances on June 1.

According to initial reports, the girls are students of Beltola Majhipara Middle English School and residents of the Beharbari locality under Basistha. They had reportedly left their homes for school at around 8 am, as on a normal school day.

However, when the girls failed to return home by late evening, their families grew increasingly worried and began searching for them. After repeated attempts to locate them proved unsuccessful, family members approached the police seeking immediate assistance.

The missing students have been identified as Nirupai Ray, Ayushree Singh, Jilmil Daimary and Rumi Baruah.

Concerned parents later lodged a complaint at Basistha Police Station, following which police launched a search operation to trace the whereabouts of the four girls.

The disappearance of four students from the same school on the same day has raised serious concerns among residents of the locality. Police are investigating the matter and examining all possible angles.

Further details are awaited as the search operation continues.