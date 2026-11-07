Four suspected Bangladeshi nationals detained near Assam's Bongaigaon Railway Station
Four suspected Bangladeshi nationals were detained near Bongaigaon Railway Station in a joint police operation. Authorities are yet to disclose further identity details and the circumstances surrounding their detention.
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Story highlights
- Police identified them as Juwair, Alamin Hussain, Chattar Mia and Chale Ahmed
- Railway police personnel assisted Bongaigaon Police during the coordinated operation
- Authorities have not yet confirmed further details about their identities
Four suspected Bangladeshi nationals were detained by Bongaigaon Police near Bongaigaon Railway Station with the assistance of railway police.
The detained individuals have been identified as Juwair, Alamin Hussain, Chattar Mia and Chale Ahmed.
According to the information available, the four were apprehended during an operation conducted by Bongaigaon Police in coordination with railway police.
Further details regarding their identities and the circumstances surrounding their detention are awaited.
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