Four suspected Bangladeshi nationals were detained by Bongaigaon Police near Bongaigaon Railway Station with the assistance of railway police.

The detained individuals have been identified as Juwair, Alamin Hussain, Chattar Mia and Chale Ahmed.

According to the information available, the four were apprehended during an operation conducted by Bongaigaon Police in coordination with railway police.

Further details regarding their identities and the circumstances surrounding their detention are awaited.