Four suspected cybercriminals arrested in Assam’s Nagaon, ATM cards seized

In ongoing crackdown against cyber and financial crimes, the Nagaon Police arrested four suspected cybercriminals from the Kachua area of Assam’s Nagaon district on October 21.



According to police officials, the arrests were made following a specific intelligence input. The accused were apprehended from the Barghat bypass area on Saturday, although the development was made public on Wednesday.



A senior police officer said, “The arrested individuals were involved in multiple cases of cybercrime, extortion, snatching, and attempted kidnapping. They had been under our radar for some time.”



During the operation, police recovered several ATM cards and other incriminating materials from the possession of the accused.



The police are currently interrogating the suspects to trace their wider network and identify potential links with other cybercrime syndicates operating across the region.



Authorities have also urged the public to remain vigilant against online scams and to report any suspicious financial activity to the nearest police station.