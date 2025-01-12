An expert committee of the University Grants Commission (UGC) has approved four teaching positions in the Assamese Department at Visva Bharati University, Shantiniketan, which recently received approval for the upgradation of the department to a full-fledged higher education entity.

The commission has recommended the position of one associate professor and three assistant professors in the department.

In an official release, the department of higher education stated that the check-list of the recommended positions through Samarth Portal.

The university had submitted a proposal to the UGC in March, 2024, seeking the establishment of an Assamese department with six teaching and eight non-teaching posts.

Established in 1979 with a single professor, the Assamese Department is set to celebrate its golden jubilee in four years.