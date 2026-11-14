A four-wheeler vehicle travelling from Jalukbari towards Khanapara was engulfed in flames at Lalung Gaon in Guwahati on November 14, triggering concern among local residents and commuters.

According to initial reports, the vehicle suddenly caught fire while on its way to Khanapara. A technical malfunction is suspected to have caused the incident, although the exact reason is yet to be confirmed.

After receiving information about the incident, Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the spot and initiated efforts to douse the flames.

The fire engulfed the vehicle, while firefighters worked to bring the situation under control. Further details regarding the extent of damage and any possible casualties are awaited.